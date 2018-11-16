'Muslims of India want Ram Temple', says Muslim Rashtriya Manch; Plans massive gathering in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch is set to organise a massive gathering at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi next month to press for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The aim of the gathering is to send across a mesage that Muslims of India want that Ram Temple be constructed in Ayodhya.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch is an RSS affiliated organisation. Muslim Rashtriya Manch will also be mounting pressure on PM Modi-led Government at the Centre for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

"We are trying to gather Muslims from all over the country in December. We are calling 25,000 people to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. We will send a message that the Muslims of India believe that it's time the Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya," Yasir Jilani of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch told news agency ANI.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch will hold a mega convention with the slogan of "Kasam khuda ki khaate hain Mandir wahin banayenge". Slogan is of significance here becaase "Kasam Ram ki khaate hain hum Mandir wahin banayenge" (We swear by Lord Ram that we will construct Ram Temple right there) was the slogan which was popular among the Kar Sevaks in 1990s.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) is a Muslim organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It was formed in 2002 at the initiative of the then RSS chief K.S. Sudarshan to allow the Sangh Parivar to reach out to Muslims.

Earlier, National Commission for Minorities chief Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi had said Ram Temple must be built in Ayodhya so that Muslims can live "peacefully" and "respectfully". Rizvi further said that the organisations wanted Muslims to help in the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site and make sure that no such controversy erupts in future again.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.