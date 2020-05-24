Muslims celebrate Eid inside homes, mosques empty

India

PTI

By PTI

Mangaluru, May 24: Muslims in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in a subdued manner in the wake of the total Sunday lockdown in the region due to the Covid-19 regulations.

Mangaluru wore a deserted look from the morning and all the shops were closed, following strict instructions from the district administration to check Covid-19 spread.

Only a few vehicles transporting goods were seen on the roads. People confined their festivities inside their homes, as mosques remained closed with the restrictions imposed on public gatherings for prayers.

The Eidgah maidan at Bavuta Gudde here, where thousands used to gather to offer namaz as part of the festival, was empty.

Mangaluru Khasi Twaka Ahmed Musliyar and Udupi Alhaj Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar had urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul- Fitr inside their homes and exchange greetings in view of the pandemic.