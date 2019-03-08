  • search
    Muslims and minorities feel threatened, says Farooq Abdullah

    Srinagar, Mar 08: Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday accused ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating rift between different religions in wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    While addressing media, Abdullah said,"I think we're facing tragedies. It's unfortunate that we've a situation where war is looming on our heads. We want peace and understanding between people. Unfortunately in this election ruling party is creating a rift between various religions and it's a tragedy for this country.''

    The National Conference (NC) leader also claimed that Muslims and minorities are feeling threatened in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward to clarify that this nation belong to all.

    He added,"Muslims and minorities feel threatened. I think PM should make it very clear that this nation doesn't belong to one party or one sect of people. He should make it very clear that it belongs to all of u and &we've to live in peace and harmony with each other."

    His statement comes days after two Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were assaulted by a group of saffron-clad men in broad daylight in Lucknow on Wednesday. While one of them escaped after some heckling and beating, the other can be seen cornered by the two men, who constantly berate him for being a Kashmiri. "Why are you hitting him?", asks a passerby in the video, to which one of the attackers responds with, "He's a Kashmiri."

    Friday, March 8, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
