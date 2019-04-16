  • search
    Muslim votes remarks: Case registered against Sidhu for violating poll code

    New Delhi, Apr 16: An FIR has been lodged against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Katihar, on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at an election rally on Tuesday.

    Sidhu has stoked controversy by urging Muslim voters of a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar with sizeable population of the minority community to vote en bloc and defeat (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

    The comments by former test cricketer at a rally in Katihar, where he was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar, drew an angry response from BJP which condemned the "reprehensible act", urged the Election Commission to take "suo motu cognisance" and take suitable action.

    "Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP," Sidhu had said on Monday at a rally held at Barasol, in Balrampur assembly segment falling under Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

    "Recognise your strength and vote en block to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

    A video footage of Sidhus comments in the remote area was beamed by TV news channels on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
