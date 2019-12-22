  • search
Trending Ramlila Maidan Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muslim protesters in TN makes way for Sabrimala pilgrims pausing their Namaz

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 22: The violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have rocked India. Amid the agitation an act of comapasion has shown the contries relious unity. In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu some Muslim protesters paused their evening Namaz to make way for Sabrimala pilgrims who were going to worship Lord Ayyappa on Friday.

    Twitter Image
    Twitter Image

    The incident was captured and soon it went viral, in the footage it is seen that Muslim protesters making the way for four Ayyappa devotees carrying who were carryng 'irumudi' (the traditional bundle a devotee brings to the shrine) amid the crowd in the middle of the evening namaz.

    On this day the Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaath and Islamic Organisations had gathered to show protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Pallakad-Pollachi road in Coimbatore.

    Nearly, 15,000 protesters gathered here for demonsatration against the contentious CAA.

    As the Muslim protesters srated their evening namaz it brought the traffic to standstill, soon a volunteer among them noticed the Sbarimala devotees and leading them he made a way for the devotees, the other Muslim protesters also stood back amid the evening Namaz, to make way for Lord Ayyappa devotees.

    Sabarimala verdict not final yet, larger bench to decide: Supreme Court

    The vedio was surfaced on the internet, and it won many hearts. The small gesture of compassion gave a message of India's securalism and untiy.

    More SABARIMALA News

    Read more about:

    sabarimala citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue