Muslim protesters in TN makes way for Sabrimala pilgrims pausing their Namaz

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Dec 22: The violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have rocked India. Amid the agitation an act of comapasion has shown the contries relious unity. In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu some Muslim protesters paused their evening Namaz to make way for Sabrimala pilgrims who were going to worship Lord Ayyappa on Friday.

The incident was captured and soon it went viral, in the footage it is seen that Muslim protesters making the way for four Ayyappa devotees carrying who were carryng 'irumudi' (the traditional bundle a devotee brings to the shrine) amid the crowd in the middle of the evening namaz.

On this day the Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaath and Islamic Organisations had gathered to show protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Pallakad-Pollachi road in Coimbatore.

Nearly, 15,000 protesters gathered here for demonsatration against the contentious CAA.

As the Muslim protesters srated their evening namaz it brought the traffic to standstill, soon a volunteer among them noticed the Sbarimala devotees and leading them he made a way for the devotees, the other Muslim protesters also stood back amid the evening Namaz, to make way for Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Sabarimala verdict not final yet, larger bench to decide: Supreme Court

The vedio was surfaced on the internet, and it won many hearts. The small gesture of compassion gave a message of India's securalism and untiy.