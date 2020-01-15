Muslim population went up due to special rights: Yogi Adityanath

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 15: The populations of Muslims is up as they got special rights, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has said.

He said that the population had increased after partition since they were given special rights and facilities unlike in Pakistan.

The Muslim population has gone up by 7 to 8 times since 1947. None have objections, but they should work for development. This increase has taken place because of special rights given to them. All possible steps were taken to ensure their growth, but what happened in Pakistan, he said while addressing a rally in Gaya.

People who thrive on country's resources fomenting terror and naxalism: Yogi

He further said that those opposing the citizenship law were committing the sin of working against national interests. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister deserve acclaim. But they are being attacked, Yogi also said.

He also said that the Modi government did not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion. Many have benefited from the welfare schemes of the government. Was anyone asked before being included as a beneficiary about his religion or caste, the UP CM further asked.