Muslim outfits stage demo against killing of civilians in Syria

Over 500 members of various Muslim outfits on Friday staged a demonstration here condemning the killing of innocent people, including children in Syria.

Stating that the recent airstrikes have resulted in the death of more than 700 innocent women and children, the agitators demanded the United Nations to intervene in the issue and take steps to stop the war, police said.

Steps should also be taken to supply food and medicines to those stuck in the war zone, they said.

The protesters held photographs of the victims and expressed their concern over the continued attacks reportedly by the Assad regime, they added.

PTI

