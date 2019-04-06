Muslim League approaches EC over Yogi Adityanath calling Muslim League a 'virus'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 06: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up attack against it after Congress president Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Kerala's Wayanad, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday approached the Election Commission to complain against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment equating the organisation with a virus.

Muslim League leaders Khorram A Omer and Harris Beeran met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum seeking action against leaders of BJP and its allies for the disparaging remarks against their party after Gandhi filed nominations in Wayanad.

In its memorandum, the Muslim League said it is committed to the Constitutional values of secularism and democracy and it never indulged in the communal propaganda or anything detrimental to the integrity of the nation.

Lok Sabha elections: Priyanka blessed by woman supporter, high-voltage campaign in Western UP

"Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation," Adityanath said on Twitter.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a long-time member of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, equating it with the pre-Partition Muslim League.

He brought in the 1857 movement for freedom and its hero Mangal Pandey.

"In 1857, entire country fought against Britishers with Mangal Pandey, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a way that the country was divided," he said.

"The same threat is looming over the country again. Green flags are once again furled. Congress is suffering from Muslim league virus, remain alert," the BJP leader said.

His remarks had come after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad, where IUML activists were also present.

Countering the attack by Adityanath, IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty on Friday said his party does not take the allegations seriously as Gandhi had already given a befitting reply to Yogi. "Rahul Gandhi said he's seeing India as one, all citizens of India are equal for him. Yogi, on the other hand, is again and again trying to establish the fact that all Indians are not equal for them," said Kunhalikutty.

EC replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal

Kunhalikutty, who represents the Malappuram constituency in Lok Sabha, said the BJP will be unable to stop Gandhi from winning from Wayanad. "Rahul hit Wayanad like a storm yesterday, he's going to win the seat with a majority of over one lakh votes," he said.

The former state minister for industries and information technology added that both governments of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the BJP must spend more time on evaluating their performance than focusing on "non-issues".