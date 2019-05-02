  • search
    Muslim education body in Kerala bars female students from wearing face veil

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kochi, May 02: Amidst all the debate around the relevance of face coverings, a Muslim education body in Kerala has prohibited girl students from wearing face veils.

    A circular dated April 17 issued by the Muslim Education Society which runs several schools and professional institutions said that it was difficult to accept a clothing style be it in the name of modernity or religious traditions.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    From 2019-20 academic year, heads of institutions and local managements must ensure that female students do not come to classes with their faces covered, the circular said.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka attacks: Shiv Sena wants PM Modi to ban burqa in India

    We must discourage all undesirable tendencies in campuses the circular signed by Dr P A Fazal Gafoor said.

    The circular comes in the wake of a recent order by the Sri Lankan government which banned women from wearing face coverings under an emergency law after the Easter bombings.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
