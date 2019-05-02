Muslim education body in Kerala bars female students from wearing face veil

By Anuj Cariappa

Kochi, May 02: Amidst all the debate around the relevance of face coverings, a Muslim education body in Kerala has prohibited girl students from wearing face veils.

A circular dated April 17 issued by the Muslim Education Society which runs several schools and professional institutions said that it was difficult to accept a clothing style be it in the name of modernity or religious traditions.

From 2019-20 academic year, heads of institutions and local managements must ensure that female students do not come to classes with their faces covered, the circular said.

We must discourage all undesirable tendencies in campuses the circular signed by Dr P A Fazal Gafoor said.

The circular comes in the wake of a recent order by the Sri Lankan government which banned women from wearing face coverings under an emergency law after the Easter bombings.