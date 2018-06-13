Muslim cleric attacked in Ranchi, allegedly asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram"

A Muslim cleric was allegedly thrashed by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi while he was returning from evening prayers, reported ANI.

Speaking to news agency ANI, his father claimed that he was allegedly asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

"While returning home from evening prayers some people attacked him. He was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.He has been hospitalised. I request everyone to maintain peace and not take law in hands," he said.

The incident took place on June 10 when the Maulanas were returning from the Travih prayers from a nearby mosque in Agru village at around 10 PM.

The complaint said that Maulana Azharul Islam and his brother Maulana Imran were on the way to their home in Naya Sarai village when some 20 bike-borne men stopped them mid-way and asked them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. When the brothers refused, they assaulted the brothers while hurling casteist, communal abuses at them.

An FIR has been registered by the victims' relatives against some 20 men. The complaint alleges that the men, armed with sticks and rods, asked the clerics to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. The accused assaulted the two brothers when they refused to do so.

