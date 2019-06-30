  • search
    ‘Muslim brothers' of Kashmir make Amarnath Yatra possible: J&K Gov

    Jammu, June 30: Asserting that arrangements are in place for the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the Yatra has been possible with the help of people of Kashmir.

    Amidst very high security, the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra was flagged off today.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
    "We are making arrangements for security of the Amarnath Yatra but this yatra is not conducted by Army or Police. For many years it's being conducted by people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers, it's conducted with their support," Malik said.

    There is a multi-tiered security system in place to guard the Amarnath Yatra that begins on Monday. The Yatra would conclude on August 15.

    Security is particularly tight along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam. The 40-day yatra to the cave shrine at an altitude of 3,880 metre in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from both the routes, they said. Largely all arrangements have been put in place, just some final touches are being given, they said.

    [First batch of Amarnath Yatra flagged off]

    The Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been tasked with providing security to the pilgrims and a multi-tier security arrangement has been planned for the yatra, they said. The security forces have begun sanitizing the yatra routes, they said, adding they have been asked to ensure optimum use of latest technologies and gadgets for securing the yatra.

    Sunday, June 30, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
