Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Aug 19: Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

Bihar former CM Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi

PM Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow at the demise of acclaimed music director Khayyam, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to support upcoming artists.

"India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever," he tweeted. Modi said Khayyam will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists.

Khayyam's life and work

Khayyam was born as Sa'aadat Hussain in undivided Punjab in Rahon, a town in Nawanshahr District which was then the Nawanshahr tehsil of Jalandhar District.

He made his debut as Sharmaji of the Sharmaji-Varmaji composer duo with the movie Heer Ranjha in 1948. He went solo after his co-composer Rahman Varma went to the newly created Pakistan post partition.

One of his earliest breaks was in the film Biwi in which the song "Akele mein wo ghabrate to Honge" sung by Mohammed Rafi was a huge hit. But he gained greater recognition from the film Phir Subha Hogi starring Raj Kapoor and Mala Sinha, in which songs written by Sahir Ludhyanvi and sung by Mukesh and Asha Bhonsle were set to tune by Khayyam, notable amongst them "Wo Subha Kabhi to Aayegi", "Aasman Pe hai Khuda aur Zameen pe Hum" and "Chin-o-Arab Humara".

The film Shola Aur Shabnam established Khayyam's reputation as a great composer. The songs written by Kaifi Azmi are some of the greats of the Hindi Film Industry.

From Shola aur Shabnam "Jaane kya dhoondti rehti hein ye aanken mujhmen" sung by Rafi and "Jeet Hi lenge Baazi Hum tum" sung by Lata and Rafi, from the Chetan Anand directed Aakhri Khat "Baharon mera jeevan bhi sawaron" by Lata and "Aur kuch der theher, aur kuch der na ja" by Rafi. Also, noticeable are songs from the film Shagun which had Khayyam's wife Jagjit Kaur sing "Tum apna ranj-o-gham" and "Tum chali Jaogi".

From the film Lala Rukh "Hai Kali Kali ke lab par" sung by Rafi and from Footpath "Shyam-e-Gham ki Kasam" sung by Talat Mehmood. From Mohhabat Isko Kehte hein "Theheriye hosh mein aa lun to chaley jaiyega" by Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur.

The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

He is best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan'.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyamhas won three Filmfare Awards for Best Music in 1977 for Kabhi Kabhie and 1982 for Umrao Jaan, and a lifetime achievement award in 2010 .

He was awarded the 2007 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in Creative Music, by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance and Theatre. He has been awarded the third-highest civilian honor, Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for 2011.