Mushroom farmer in Delhi buys 10 plane tickets; Allow migrant workers fly back home in Bihar

New Delhi, May 28: A farmer in Delhi has sent 10 of his workers home on a flight to their home state Bihar on Thursday. Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer, paid for their flight tickets as the migrant workers had showed their loyalty for him for the last 20 years.

Speaking to a news organisation, Niranjan Gehlot, Pappan's brother said, "We tried to book trains tickets but were unable to do it. Then we thought these people have been working with us for over 20 years, their journey should be safe. So we got them medically examined and arranged flight tickets for them."

Arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board the 6 am flight to Patna on Thursday, one of the worker said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an airplane, our employer made the arrangements for us."

The workers further went on to say that they cannot believe they are going to their villages in Samastipur, not walking or cycling thousands of kilometres, or scrambling for a seat on a bus or train, but on a plane.

"I never imagined in my life that I would be travelling in a plane. I don't have words to express my happiness. I am also little bit nervous about what I have to do when we reach the airport tomorrow," a migrant worker said.

Ram, who has been working for Gehlot more than 25 years, said the farmer has been taking care of their food and accommodation since the lockdown began on March 25.

Gehlot has a mushroom farm in Tigipur village. He bought the tickets worth Rs 68,000 and also gave each worker Rs 3,000 so they do not face any problems when they reach their home state.