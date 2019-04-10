Murshidabad seat in Bengal: A rare Left vs Congress battleground in times of Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 9: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: MURSHIDABAD

Date of election: April 23 (Phase 3)

The Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district of Bengal comprises the following seven segments: Bhagwangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Haiharpara, Domkol, Jalangi and Karimpur.

What happened in 2014:

Murshidabad was one of the two seats that the Left had won in Bengal in 2014 (the other being Raiganj). Badaruddoza Khan won from this seat, defeating his nearest rival - Congress's Abdul Mannan Hossain by 18,453 votes (4,26,947 votes as against 4,08,494). The Trinamool Congress's Ali Mohammad received 2,89,027 votes and finished third. The BJP's Sujit Kumar Ghosh polled 1,01,069 votes.

Total electors in Murshidabad constituency in 2014 were 15,07,720.

Vote share:

The Left's vote-share in Murshidabad in 2014 was 33.15 per cent while that of the Congress was 31.72 per cent. The TMC finished with 22.44 per cent vote share while the BJP got 7.85 per cent.

History of Murshidabad constituency results: A battleground between Congress and Left

The communists wrested back their lost bastion from the Congress in 2014 after the latter won it for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. Prior to that, the communists had kept Murshidabad under their control for seven consecutive terms between 1980 and 2009. The Congress had this seat under them between 1952 and 1962 before some independents won it between 1962 and 1977. The Bharatiya Lok Dal had won from this constituency in 1977. The TMC is yet to make a mark in this Lok Sabha constituency although it has made inroads in some of its segments.

Candidates contesting from Murshidabad in 2019:

Left: Badaruddoza Khan;

TMC: Janab Abu Taher Khan;

BJP: Humayun Kabir;

Congress: Abu Hena