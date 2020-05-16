Murder of Parihar brothers in J&K aimed at reviving Hizbul

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder of Anil Parihar, the state secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir, BJP. He was murdered along with his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on November 1 2018 by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The NIA had arrested Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Nishad Ahmed Bhat and Azad Hussain. The trio had provided logistic support to Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, the three killers of the Parihar brothers.

All set for the kill, why Army’s hit-list has most terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen

The probe also revealed the larger conspiracy of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The group was attempting to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley. It may be recalled that the same terrorists had carried out three other attacks in the area in 2019.

The conspiracy was hatched by Jahangir Saroori, the commander of the outfit in Kishtwar district. They had also devised methods to raise funds and sustain the outfit. They also looted weapons from the police stations, the NIA said. The NIA is now on the lookout for Saroori.