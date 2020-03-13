  • search
    Murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma a pre-planned conspiracy

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Delhi Police have found evidence to suggest that the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was a pre-planned one.

    Sources in the Delhi Police tell OneIndia that the killers had sought to isolate him and then kill him. It was a clear attempt to send out a message to the establishment the source also said. The police is also questioning, suspended Aam Admi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in this regard.

    The autopsy report of the martyred Intelligence Bureau official, Ankit Sharma says that the body had multiple abrasion, deep cuts caused by sharp objects. Multiple abrasion, deep cuts by sharp edge objects, the report said. This suggests that Sharma was stabbed multiple times.

    Multiple abrasions, deep cuts by sharp objects says Ankit Sharma’s autopsy report

    The police have booked AAP leader, Tahir Hussain for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was booked following a complaint given by Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma.

    Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. He was found dead in the Chand Bagh area, which was affected by communal riots. His body was found in a drain. His mother said that some people took him and two others and killed them.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
