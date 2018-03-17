Murder in Darbhanga not linked with naming of chowk after PM Modi: Police

The Bihar police on Saturday denied the reports of the beheading of an old man in Darbhanga linking it with the naming of private land after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satya Veer Singh, SSP on the killing of a man in Darbhanga, said, "It was due to an old land dispute and has no connection with the naming of chowk, they named their private land as Narendra Modi Chowk. Batons were used to injure the deceased's son. There is no tension in the village."

Also, Bihar Deputy CM, Sushil Modi, refuted the reports saying the man was killed for naming Modi Chawk as totally false. Sushil Modi, tweeted, " Totally false that murder in Darbhanga case of naming Modi Chawk. Case of land dispute.Board was put long back, Murder has nothing to do with Board.

Totally false that murder in Darbhanga cose of naming Modi https://t.co/Vzjoj6xJaW of land dispute.Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 16, 2018

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav. He was the father of Kamalesh Yadav, the BJP chief for Behala Panchayat.

Kamlesh Yadav had told reporters "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago".

"Yesterday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to the naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD's victory in bypolls to one Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party's resurgence and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad", Yadav alleged. "

The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them.

