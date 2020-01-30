Murder accused holds children hostage in UP's Farrukhabad

Lucknow, Jan 30: As many as 20 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. Hours later, he released a six-month-old girl by handing her over to his neighbour from a balcony, even as the crisis continued late into the night at Kasaria village.

Commandos have been rushed to the spot, Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said.

"We have asked IG Kanpur range to rush to the spot. We have also rushed a team of commando to the spot to control the situation. We are monitoring the situation. Our priority is to save the children," said DGP OP Singh.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," Additional Director General of Police P V Rama Shastri said.

The DGP said that "we are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation."

"We will not take any hasty step. The operation can be long as we will act with patience to prevent any collateral damage," Singh said.

Subhash Batham fired from inside the house on those who tried to speak to him, police said, adding that a man suffered a bullet injury.

According to reports, the murder accused invited some children from the village to his house on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday. However, once they were inside, he held everybody including his own wife and daughter at gunpoint.

He opened fire at police and also threw a hand grenade at police.

Three police personnel and a villager were left injured.

Heavy police force including the SP and ASP reached the spot and have surrounded the house.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation in Farrukhabad, which is nearly 200 km from state capital Lucknow.