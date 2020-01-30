Murder accused holds children hostage in UP's Farrukhabad, lobs grenade at cops

Lucknow, Jan 30: As many as 20 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

Commandos have been rushed to the spot, Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said.

"We have asked IG Kanpur range to rush to the spot. We have also rushed a team of commando to the spot to control the situation. We are monitoring the situation. Our priority is to save the children," said DGP OP Singh.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," Additional Director General of Police P V Rama Shastri said.

The DGP said that "we are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation."

The man, who local people said, was a murder accused also fired from inside.

According toreports, the murder accused invited some children from the village to his house on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday. However, once they were inside, he held everybody including his own wife and daughter at gunpoint.

He opened fire at police and also threw a hand grenade at police.

Three police personnel and a villager were left injured.

Heavy police force including the SP and ASP reached the spot and have surrounded the house.