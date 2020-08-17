Murasoli Maran was a dialogue writer who wrote a thriller at Doha

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: Paying glowing tributes to former Union Minister, Murasoli Maran, Sitaram Yechury, leader of the Communist Party of India said that they worked together for a democratic and secular India.

In a webinar titled 86th Birth Anniversary of Thiru. Murasoli Maran- Kalaignar's Conscience organised by advocate J Ravindran, Yechury said that Maran was a man with an excellent heart. He also explained that Maran was extremely important for the formation of a United Front.

He said that once the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was defeated after 13 days of its formation, the government under H D Deve Gowda was formed. However after the resignation of Deve Gowda there was a need to form an alternate government. Maran played a crucial role in this. He would think on his feet about what to do next, Yechury also said.

It was then decided that I K Gujral would be the Prime Minister, but then the Cabinet had to be decided, Yechury also said. Murasoli Maran and M K Karunanidhi were in one room discussing the issue, while we we were in the other rooms. It was then that Karunanidhi called and spoke in Tamil about the way forward. Everything that Karunanidhi said in Tamil was translated to us by Maran. The issue of language was always an important issue for Maran, Yechury also said.

Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said that The Wall Street Journal wrote that Maran is a dialogue writer, but what he wrote in Doha was a thriller, he also said. Vaiko was referring to Maran's contributions as Union commerce minister during the Doha round of the WTO negotiation.

Former Union Minister, Jaitley and said that the entire developing world would have lost the battle at Cancun. It was at Maran's insistence at Doha, despite his poor health on certain precise clauses in the Doha draft that came to the rescue of the developing countries in Mexico.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said that he knew Maran very well. He was a strong person when it came to taking decisions. As an industries minister, he did the best for the sector and ensure that he never associated with friends while taking decisions.

Maran was extremely committed, Gowda said while adding that whatever responsibilities he was given, he would fulfil it. He was mentored by M Karunanidhi, Gowda also said.

Recalling the time he became the Prime Minister, Gowda said that it was the DMK and Left parties that forced him to take over the position. Maran was a great personality and served in various capacities.

His contribution in every field was great which also includes in the field of journalism. Gowda also said that he is very happy to have known a great personality like Maran.