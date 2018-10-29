Municipality office set on fire in Shopian

Shopian, Oct 29: A municipality office in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian was set on fire by unidentified people days after controversial local body elections in the state.

No loss of human lives have been reported. Unidentified men set the building on fire, NDTV reported.

The incident comes close on heels of a terror attack on Border Security Force jawans' vehicle at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

In the recently concluded urban local body elections, the Congress won 157 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party 100 seats, and independents 178.

The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls over a lack of clarity on the Centre's stand on a batch of petitions that have challenged Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the state's residents.