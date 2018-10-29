  • search

Municipality office set on fire in Shopian

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shopian, Oct 29: A municipality office in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian was set on fire by unidentified people days after controversial local body elections in the state.

    Municipality office set on fire in Shopian
    Municipality office set on fire in Shopian. ANI Image

    No loss of human lives have been reported. Unidentified men set the building on fire, NDTV reported.

    The incident comes close on heels of a terror attack on Border Security Force jawans' vehicle at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

    Also Read: Jaish snipers launched in Valley to introduce element of surprise

    In the recently concluded urban local body elections, the Congress won 157 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party 100 seats, and independents 178.

    The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls over a lack of clarity on the Centre's stand on a batch of petitions that have challenged Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the state's residents.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir shopian fire

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue