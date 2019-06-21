Munger arms case: NIA makes huge recovery

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 12 locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Munger arms case.

The case pertains to recovery of 3 AK-47 along with other weapons on the disclosure of accused Shamsher Alam from the house of his sister and accused Rizwana Begum.

In this case a large number of prohibited weapons including AK series weapons w ere stolen and smuggled out of the COD, Jabalpur to various naxal organisations and criminal gangs.

On the basis of credible evidence collected during investigation, searches were conducted in the houses of suspect Hulas Pandey and his close associates at different places at Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Varanasi and Patna.

During the operation the agency recovered 1 rifle, cash to the tune of Rs 29 lakh, 4 laptops, 5 hard discs, 1 pen drive, 12 mobile phones and incriminating documents.

The NIA has arrested 15 accused in the case and until now 9 persons have been chargesheeted including kingpin of the racket Purushottam Lal Rajak, Suresh Thakur, Imran Alam and Niyajul Rahman. Total 22 AK rifles, smuggled from COD, Jabalpur have already been recovered. Investigation in the case is continuing.