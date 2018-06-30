English
Mumbai's Victorian Gothic, Art Deco cluster gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

    Mumbai, June 30: Mumbai's Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles have been inscribed by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as World Heritage Site on Saturday.

    "Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, #India Congratulations!," UNSECO tweeted.

    The decision was taken at the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is underway at Manama in Bahrain. Last year, Ahmedabad in Gujarat was declared a World Heritage City, the first city in India to have earned that tag.

    The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai is a collection of 19th century Victorian Neo Gothic public buildings and 20th century Art Deco buildings in the Fort area of Mumbai in Maharashtra, India. This collection of the Victorian Gothic buildings and Art Deco buildings are set around the Oval Maidan, a large recreational ground that was once known as the Esplanade. The east of the Oval is flanked by the Victorian Gothic public buildings and the western side is flanked by the Art Deco buildings of Backbay Reclamation and Marine Drive.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
