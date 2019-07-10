  • search
    New Delhi, July 10: In a relief to Mumbaikers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains in parts of the city and its suburbs for Wednesday.

    Heavy rains are likely to lash places like Palghar and Thane whereas light to moderate rains is forecast for the city and the adjoining areas. However, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will witness heavy to very heavy rain till Friday.

    Mumbaikers to get relief from Heavy Rains today
    Commuters walk along flooded tacks during heavy Monsoon rains in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    The city and neighbouring areas witnessed a break from incessant, heavy rainfall on Tuesday and now light showers are expected with the sun shining briefly today.

    Monsoon to trigger heavy rains in many states, flash floods likely in Madhya Pradesh

    Mumbai Police Department has asked the local commuters to exercise caution while community during a rainy day.

    Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya. IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa and Bihar.

    Private forecasting agency Skymet said rain activity is expected to increase slightly on Wednesday and stay till July 10. "We expect the monsoon surge to increase a bit and there maybe a few moderate rain spells. We do not expect heavy to very heavy rains though," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology & climate change, Skymet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
