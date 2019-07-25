Mumbaikars to expect moderate rains with some intense showers today

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 25: After disastrous performance in June, month of July had made a thumping a start and it seems that it is going to end on similar note as well. After a lull, Monsoon 2019 is now set to revive across the country, especially over along the West Coast, East, Central and Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

Overall, India has received 19% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

Rains to pick up pace in Mumbai for the next 2 days, waterlogging expected

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in New Delhi and a few other states over the period of next 3-4 days. The intensity of rain is expected to increase over the same period.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is expected to register heavy showers for the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense spells of rain very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Nashik in the next 4 hours.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again thrown life out of gear with the city's suburbs experiencing water-logging and other incessant rain related accidents.

Skymet Weather reports of a significant cloud buildup above the city, and the forecast for Thursday is heavy rain at isolated places. So, Mumbaikars can expect moderate spells of rains with some intense showers in between today.