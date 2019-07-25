  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbaikars to expect moderate rains with some intense showers today

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: After disastrous performance in June, month of July had made a thumping a start and it seems that it is going to end on similar note as well. After a lull, Monsoon 2019 is now set to revive across the country, especially over along the West Coast, East, Central and Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

    College students cross a road amid rains
    College students cross a road amid rains.PTI Photo

    Overall, India has received 19% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

    Rains to pick up pace in Mumbai for the next 2 days, waterlogging expected

    The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in New Delhi and a few other states over the period of next 3-4 days. The intensity of rain is expected to increase over the same period.

    Mumbai, on the other hand, is expected to register heavy showers for the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense spells of rain very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Nashik in the next 4 hours.

    Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again thrown life out of gear with the city's suburbs experiencing water-logging and other incessant rain related accidents.

    Skymet Weather reports of a significant cloud buildup above the city, and the forecast for Thursday is heavy rain at isolated places. So, Mumbaikars can expect moderate spells of rains with some intense showers in between today.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast rains 93 mumbai blast mumbai indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue