    Mumbaikars report pungent smell from suspected gas leak; BMC says fire dept looking into it

    Mumbai, June 07: The Mumbai Fire Department on Sunday confirmed that no gas leakage was found in the city after receiving complaints of suspected gas leak from residents of various parts in Mumbai. The fire department also urged the residents of the concerned areas to not panic about any leakage of gas.

    Mumbaikars report pungent smell from suspected gas leak; Fire Brigade allays fear

    Mumbai Fire Brigade said,"No gas leakage was found at given locations. Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for an emergency," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

    Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don't panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution

    Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
