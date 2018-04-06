Mumbai: Woman molested, beaten up on moving Thane-CST local train

In a horrific incident, a woman was molested and beaten up and thrashed by a man onboard a Thane-CST local train in Mumbai.

#Mumbai: A woman molested by a man onboard a local train, plying from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, last night. Man arrested at Dadar railway station, case registered. pic.twitter.com/CqePInN2Q3 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday night inside the coach reserved for the handicapped, News18 reported.

The video shows how a woman was being beaten, thrashed and molested by a man. The graphic video even shows a guard standing in the adjacent compartment separated by a grill.

It is learnt that the assailant, identified as Rafique Shaikh, apparently tried to molest and strangle the woman on the moving train. He had allegedly borrowed a lot of money from her and then later started assaulting her, according to a Times of India report.

According to the eyewitness, who shot the video, there was a constable in the next coach but he was unable to intervene as the train was moving and the coaches were separated by a barricade.

Soon after the incident came to light, the co-passengers alerted the Dadar GRP (Government Railway Police) about the assault.

Meanwhile, the accused has been detained and was booked and a case has been booked under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

