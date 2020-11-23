YouTube
    Mumbai: Woman injured as wall of public toilet collapses in Kurla

    Mumbai, Nov 23: A woman''s leg got trapped in debris when a wall of a public toilet collapsed in Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

    The incident took place around 7.40 am behind Naaz Hotel in Kurla-West following which fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to the spot, he said.

    "The leg of a woman got stuck in the debris of the collapsed wall. She was later rescued, given first aid and then taken to Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
