Mumbai: Woman physically abused in Uber Pool cab by fellow passenger

A 30-year-old Mumbai-based journalist was assaulted, abused by her Uber Pool co-passenger en route to her Lower Parel office after the latter got enraged at being "dropped last".

Taking to Twitter, Ushnota Paul, a journalist, showed pictures of her injuries and described her harrowing experience. She also stated that she was racially abused during her Uber ride.

Hi @Uber_Support , I had the worst experience today morning. Was Uber pooling with a woman who was hostile from the very start. She started yelling at the driver saying she’s paying the “most” & still she’s getting dropped last. When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/4uHLUii3X7 — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

The woman had threatened that she would break the phone. Before the woman deboarded the cab at Urmi Estate in Lower Parel, Paul alleged that she was grabbed by her hair and was even scratched on her face.

Soon after the incident, she also filed a complaint with police, who registered a case against the yet-to-be identified woman.

"Reasoning with her was futile. She called me all sorts of names and tried to provoke me when I went completely quiet. She went on her abusive rant calling me the worst abuses that I'm too ashamed to mention," wrote the journalist.

Paul also wrote about how the driver and Mumbai police were supportive, but the cab aggregator - Uber - refused to share the contact details of the passenger, stating customer privacy.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day