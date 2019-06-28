Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall; water logging, traffic jam reported

Mumbai, June 28: Mumbai received the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season on Friday with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.

Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains. Traffic crawls were witnessed on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall.

Mumbai had witnessed light showers on Wednesday morning in areas like Andheri and Santacruz.

Heavy rain claims two lives

Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day Friday, disrupting normal life, said officials.

An 18-year-old girl, Rupali Bhoi, a resident of Pimpalas village, was killed when she was struck by lightning Thursday evening, they said.

In the second incident, a 52-year-old man, Puvappa Kalal, was electrocuted near a paan shop in the Mumbai Naka area of the city at around 5 pm Thursday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs.

Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."

In April, the IMD said that the monsoonal June-September rainfall would be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), meaning a normal monsoon.