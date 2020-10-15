Mumbai Weather: Rain update

Explained: What caused power cuts in Mumbai, how dangerous is the outage?

New Delhi, Oct 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district. It has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, forecasting heavy rain in the city and suburbs.

The IMD had earlier issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.

On Thursday, Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorms and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas. Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle, and Kalachowki were inundated after heavy rainfall during the night.

Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were running normal, an official said

The island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

