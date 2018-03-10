Mumbai University 2017-18 final exam dates not declared, chaos expected

One could expect a great amount of chaos as the Mumbai University is yet to declare the dates for the 2017-18 final exams. The final semester exams usually take place by the end of March, but the university has not declared the dates as yet.

The Times of India while quoting a college principal said that from the Mumbai University is still assessing papers from the November exams at a time when it should be filling forms and printing hall tickets for the March exams.

Last year the university had come under criticism for the manner in which it handled the online assessment system leading to a delay. There were postponements for at least four months before the results were finally declared in September.

OneIndia News

