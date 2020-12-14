YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai, Thane and other areas to receive rain for next 24 hours: IMD

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours.

    rain

    In a statement, the IMD has forecast downpour in and around India's financial capital due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence over central India.

    Farmers' Protest: Prakash Javadekar slams Arvind Kejriwal's hunger strike as 'nothing but hypocrisy'

    "Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain during the last three-four hours. The latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over the North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next three-four hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai said.

    According to reports, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the Western coast are going to receive rain for the next 24 hours.

    Legislators from Maharashtra's BJP protest over Maratha quota in State

    "Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said.

    The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but the cloudiness and low visibility will continue.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rains imd

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X