Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital

New Delhi, Sep 24: Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea has been admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital after she complained of headache, double vision and restlessness. Clinical evaluation and investigations are underway.

Both Indrani and Peter along with Indrani's former husband have been made accused by CBI in the murder case of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter. Her driver has been made approver in the case. The trial is underway at the special CBI court in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukerjea had finally filed for divorce on Tuesday.