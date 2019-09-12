Mumbai set to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi

Ganpati Visarjan Puja Vidhi

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, people conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity farewell. After the conclusion of aarti, people offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol.The immersion process begins after devotees take the final blessings of Lord Ganesha.

How is Ganesh Visarjan performed?

The process of immersion involves a public procession accompanied with much much pomp and fervour. Music and group chants are also a part of the ritual.

The immersion process commences with Uttrang puja, which involves an offering of oil lamps, flowers, incense sticks, fragrance and food to Lord Ganesha.

5,630 public, 32,000 household Ganpati idols set for immersion

According to news agency, ANI, there are 5,630 public Ganpati all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. There are 129 places earmarked in Mumbai for immersion of the idols, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, and at Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea. Fifty-six roads have been declared as one way.

40,000 police personnel and drones for peaceful procession

More than 40,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure peaceful procession. Key routes of processions will be monitored by drones.

"Over 40,000 security forces will be deployed which include Special Forces and reserved forces of Mumbai police. Civil defence and home guards will also be deployed," Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO said during a press briefing.

The 'Anant Chaturdashi' day, which falls today, marks conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh festival in Maharashtra.

No Ganesh visarjan for over 10,000 idols in Latur

There won't be any "visarjan" for more than 10,000 Ganesh idols at Latur in Marathwada, Maharashtra due to severe water shortage, according to local officials.

There are six spots in the city that are typically used for the immersion of Ganesh idols. However, as per a senior official, there is "not even a drop of water" over there.

However, the decision of not having a "visarjan" is not entirely because of the scarcity of water. It is a collective decision of the mandals, Latur district collector G Shrikant told PTI.

This will be the first time in over a century that the Ganesh idols in the city won't be immersed.