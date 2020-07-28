Mumbai Sero-survey: 57% in slums, 16% in non-slums exposed to coronavirus

Mumbai, July 28: A Sero survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on 6,936 people from three municipal wards showed that 57 percent of those surveyed in slums had seroprevalence, while in non-slums the number dropped to 16 percent.

Overall, the survey found that 40 per cent had had the infection.

Till July 27, Maharashtra had recorded 3,83,723 COVID-19 cases and 13,883 deaths.