  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aides

    By PTI
    |

     Mumbai, Feb 25: A special court here on Monday framed charges against two alleged associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

    Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aides

    [Dawood's Afghan killer, Kerala resident had two high profile targets on radar]

    The two accused, Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, and Ahmed Kamal Sheikh alias Lambu, have been charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as TADA, as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and murder.

    According to the prosecution, the duo were close aides of prime accused Dawood Ibrahim and had attended meetings where the conspiracy to carry out the blasts was hatched. The special TADA court has posted the matter for further hearing next Thursday.

    [Dawood's narco-terrorist nephew set to be deported]

    Farooq was arrested in Dubai last March and deported, while Sheikh was arrested in Ahmedabad last June. On March 12, 1993, 12 bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai, killing 257 persons and injuring over 700. Charge sheets were filed against 123 people, of which 100 were convicted by a special TADA court.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    dawood ibrahim 1993 mumbai blasts

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue