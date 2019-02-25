Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aides

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Feb 25: A special court here on Monday framed charges against two alleged associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

The two accused, Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, and Ahmed Kamal Sheikh alias Lambu, have been charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as TADA, as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and murder.

According to the prosecution, the duo were close aides of prime accused Dawood Ibrahim and had attended meetings where the conspiracy to carry out the blasts was hatched. The special TADA court has posted the matter for further hearing next Thursday.

Farooq was arrested in Dubai last March and deported, while Sheikh was arrested in Ahmedabad last June. On March 12, 1993, 12 bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai, killing 257 persons and injuring over 700. Charge sheets were filed against 123 people, of which 100 were convicted by a special TADA court.

