Mumbai's Lower Parel Station closed for 11 hours, 205 local trains cancelled

Mumbai, Feb 03: Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station was forced to shut down at 10 pm on Saturday and will remain closed till 9 am on Sunday, following the demolition of Delisle Road Bridge.

The 11-hour maintenance work, one of the longest in recent years led to the cancellation of as many as 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains for the said period.

Western Railway CPRO said,'Bridge had exceeded its life, we'll construct a new bridge here. We've completed dismantling work. Train services would resume soon.'

The demolition drive was initiated as the bridge was found to be unsafe for use. "During an audit conducted in July, the Delisle Bridge was found unsafe. It was found that the bridge needs a replacement. We have chosen Saturday and Sunday to work because the train traffic services are lower. The citizens have been informed," the Chief Engineer at the site said.

Earlier on January 27, the Local Train services on Central Line remained affected for at least over four hours, due to the Mumbai Railways Mega Block. During the block period, the Down slow line local trains services remained unavailable at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur stations.