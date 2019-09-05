  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Skyscraper turns into waterfall, video goes viral

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 05: A video in which water from the top of a New Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai gushing down from a height making it look like a tall waterfall has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    The video has been shared by a Twitter user named K Sudarshan and he captioned it as, "Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains".

    The video which was shared today afternoon has gone insanely viral and has fetched over 498 retweets and 1.3K likes so far.

    Many Twitter users have reacted to the video and many have suggested that it is not because of the rain rather a water tank burst that leads to such a waterfall.

    One user wrote, "This is a criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can't the society install a rainwater harvesting structure to utilize the water for groundwater recharge?" while the other commented, "Move over China. Mumbai has its own waterfall building."

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue