Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Skyscraper turns into waterfall, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 05: A video in which water from the top of a New Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai gushing down from a height making it look like a tall waterfall has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user named K Sudarshan and he captioned it as, "Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains".

The video which was shared today afternoon has gone insanely viral and has fetched over 498 retweets and 1.3K likes so far.

Many Twitter users have reacted to the video and many have suggested that it is not because of the rain rather a water tank burst that leads to such a waterfall.

One user wrote, "This is a criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can't the society install a rainwater harvesting structure to utilize the water for groundwater recharge?" while the other commented, "Move over China. Mumbai has its own waterfall building."