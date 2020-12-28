YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 28: The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

    Mumbai: Renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

    The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

    A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X