Mumbai: Renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 28: The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.