Mumbai rains trends on Twitter as cyclone Maha fizzles out

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 8: Mumbaikars woke up to sudden November rains on Friday morning. Hashtag like #Mumbairains started trending on Twitter and people are extremely surprised that this year, rains are in no mood to bid adieu to the city. Commuters on their way to offices brace yourself for local train delays and traffic snarls.

According to a Skymet weather app, this time, Mumbai rains have shown a different pattern and it saw some heavy November rains.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains also lashed parts of Thane and Palghar districts till early hours of Friday, the district disaster management control (DDMC) said.

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad

Although no casualties were reported during the downpour that began late on Thursday night, low-lying areas in the districts witnessed water-logging, a DDMC report stated. According to the report, seashore villages of Dahanu, Chinchani, Boisar, Safale and Kelve in Palghar district received heavy showers.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall, taking the season's total to 4,565.10 mm. Thane and Palghar district administrations had stepped up preparedness in the wake of cyclonic storm 'Maha' that weakened into a depression in the Arabian Sea, off Gujarat coast. The Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8.