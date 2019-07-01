Mumbai rains updates: Western Railways tweets list of trains cancelled/rescheduled

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 01: Monsoon may have had a delayed start in Mumbai but in the two days that it poured in the city, Mumbai residents are having a tough time battling discomfort caused by the continuous rainfall. Heavy to very heavy showers have been lashing the city throughout the night.

The heavy downpour have resulted in water logging on the streets and also on the railway tracks.

At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.

Over twenty-two people were killed and seven were injured in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, even as the dry spell continued in most parts of north India which was reeling under sweltering heat. In Maharashtra's Thane district, two people died of electrocution in separate incidents caused by incessant rains on late Friday night.

