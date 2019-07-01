Mumbai rains updates: Western Railways tweets list of trains cancelled/rescheduled

Mumbai, July 01: Monsoon may have had a delayed start in Mumbai but in the two days that it poured in the city, Mumbai residents are having a tough time battling discomfort caused by the continuous rainfall. Heavy to very heavy showers have been lashing the city throughout the night.
The heavy downpour have resulted in water logging on the streets and also on the railway tracks.
At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.
Over twenty-two people were killed and seven were injured in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, even as the dry spell continued in most parts of north India which was reeling under sweltering heat. In Maharashtra's Thane district, two people died of electrocution in separate incidents caused by incessant rains on late Friday night.
Mumbai rains LATEST updates:
Jul 1, 2019 1:19 PM
#WRUpdates. Passengers may kindly note further rescheduling / short termination & change in departing/originating station of trains due to heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar in morning hours. pic.twitter.com/5WBiuK2K06
Borivali-Mira Road-Virar section being closely monitored by senior railway officials in the wake of heavy rains and high tide
Jul 1, 2019 1:04 PM
Mumbai Airport has said that some flights are running late by 25-30 minutes. But there have been no cancellations or diversions due to the rain: Reports
Jul 1, 2019 1:04 PM
According to Skymet Weather, Santa Cruz recorded 12 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.
Jul 1, 2019 1:04 PM
Railway Minster Piyush Goyal is keeping a close watch, especially on services and arrangements “for safety of commuters”.
“He is in constant touch with the senior railway officials,” Western Railway has said in a tweet.
High tides are being witnessed at the Marine Drive in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall.
Jul 1, 2019 12:39 PM
According to Skymet, Mumbaikars should be prepared for intermittent rains till 5 July. According to the private weather forecaster, "on and off rains" will continue and rains are expected to get intense starting night of 3 July wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West coast giving heavy showers.
Jul 1, 2019 12:39 PM
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death at his residence in Shivaji Nagar area, last night.
While traffic, both road and railway, starts picking up, Twitter users have been constantly sharing videos and images of stalled traffic, submerged railway tracks.
Jul 1, 2019 10:29 AM
All lines on Central Railways main line are operational now. However, due to bunching of trains, the standstill locals have started operating. "Please don't panic. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railway PRO tweeted.
Streets outside Matunga Police Station water-logged, following heavy rainfall.
Jul 1, 2019 10:05 AM
India Meteorological Department, Mumbai said,''Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.''
Jul 1, 2019 10:04 AM
Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Some Slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central. pic.twitter.com/HPapbXEulQ
Western Railway tweeted,''Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Some Slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central.''
Western Railway releases help desk numbers for passenger inquiry, in the light of water-logging at Palghar railway station.
Jul 1, 2019 10:03 AM
Central Railway CPRO said,''Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up. Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.''
Jul 1, 2019 10:02 AM
ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel.
Watch: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall
Jul 1, 2019 9:59 AM
Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled.
Jul 1, 2019 9:59 AM
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been stopped. Western Railways tweeted that due to heavy winds, material for ongoing construction work fell on overhead equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate and Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and operations will resume in 30 minutes.
Jul 1, 2019 9:58 AM
BMC tweeted traffic diversion updates: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
Jul 1, 2019 9:58 AM
Skymet had earlier predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Jul 1, 2019 9:58 AM
Due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, 10 trains have been cancelled, 4 trains diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, 4 trains short terminated.
Jul 1, 2019 9:57 AM
Meanwhile, Mumbai-Pune train services have been affected after a good trains derailed in the ghat section on Karjat-Lonavala stretch.
Jul 1, 2019 9:57 AM
''In view of water logging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division from 4.30 hrs, trains have been regulated. Senior officers of Western Railway are manning the situation & a close watch is being kept on the situation,'' said the statement.
Jul 1, 2019 9:57 AM
The Western Railway, in a statement, said that there has been very heavy incessant rains with 361 mm during night, 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division. Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of Safety.
Jul 1, 2019 9:57 AM
