Mumbai rains updates: Central Railways main line operational now

Mumbai, July 01: Monsoon may have had a delayed start in Mumbai but in the two days that it poured in the city, Mumbai residents are having a tough time battling discomfort caused by the continuous rainfall. Heavy to very heavy showers have been lashing the city throughout the night.

The heavy downpour have resulted in water logging on the streets and also on the railway tracks.

At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.

Over twenty-two people were killed and seven were injured in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, even as the dry spell continued in most parts of north India which was reeling under sweltering heat. In Maharashtra's Thane district, two people died of electrocution in separate incidents caused by incessant rains on late Friday night.

All lines on Central Railways main line are operational now. However, due to bunching of trains, the standstill locals have started operating. "Please don't panic. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railway PRO tweeted. Mumbai: Streets outside Matunga Police Station water-logged, following heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/drKGri9zzS — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019 Streets outside Matunga Police Station water-logged, following heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department, Mumbai said,''Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.'' Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Some Slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central. pic.twitter.com/HPapbXEulQ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019 Western Railway tweeted,''Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Some Slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central.'' These are corrected help desk numbers for Passenger enquiry due to waterlogging at Palghar station. @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/d4YvatVhSb — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 1, 2019 Western Railway releases help desk numbers for passenger inquiry, in the light of water-logging at Palghar railway station. Central Railway CPRO said,''Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up. Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.'' ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel. #WATCH Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/x3fQa0PAnG — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019 Watch: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled. Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been stopped. Western Railways tweeted that due to heavy winds, material for ongoing construction work fell on overhead equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate and Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and operations will resume in 30 minutes. BMC tweeted traffic diversion updates: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road. Skymet had earlier predicted flooding on 3-5 July Due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, 10 trains have been cancelled, 4 trains diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, 4 trains short terminated. Meanwhile, Mumbai-Pune train services have been affected after a good trains derailed in the ghat section on Karjat-Lonavala stretch. ''In view of water logging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division from 4.30 hrs, trains have been regulated. Senior officers of Western Railway are manning the situation & a close watch is being kept on the situation,'' said the statement. The Western Railway, in a statement, said that there has been very heavy incessant rains with 361 mm during night, 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division. Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of Safety. Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled.