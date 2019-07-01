Mumbai rains: Trains cancelled, vehicles stuck due to massive water logging

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 01: Monsoon may have had a delayed start in Mumbai but in the two days that it poured in the city, Mumbai residents are having a tough time battling discomfort caused by the continuous rainfall. Heavy to very heavy showers have been lashing the city throughout the night.

The heavy downpour have resulted in water logging on the streets and also on the railway tracks.

At 11.11 am today, high tides are expected and if heavy rains keep lashing the parts of Mumbai, normal life could be disrupted due to waterlogging.

Weather today: Dust storm, rain likely in Delhi-NCR

The Western Railway, in a statement, said that there has been very heavy incessant rains with 361 mm during night, 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division. Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of Safety.

''In view of water logging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division from 4.30 hrs, trains have been regulated. Senior officers of Western Railway are manning the situation & a close watch is being kept on the situation,'' said the statement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-Pune train services have been affected after a good trains derailed in the ghat section on Karjat-Lonavala stretch.

Due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, 10 trains have been cancelled, 4 trains diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, 4 trains short terminated.

Over twenty-two people were killed and seven were injured in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, even as the dry spell continued in most parts of north India which was reeling under sweltering heat. In Maharashtra's Thane district, two people died of electrocution in separate incidents caused by incessant rains on late Friday night.