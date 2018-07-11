Mumbai rains: Several long-distance trains cancelled, passengers stranded

Mumbai, July 11: Incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. However, no overnight rains were reported across the Mumbai city till the wee hours of Wednesday. Though water is said to be receding in several areas, roads and rail tracks were still water-logged, affecting hundreds of local commuters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on standby. The megacity has received 90% of the total rain of the month of July.

Meanwhile, train services on three lines have resumed between Bhayandar & Virar on restricted speed. Traffic on Dn fast line between Bhayandar & Virar will resume once the water recedes to safe levels.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Thursday. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 165.8 mm rains whereas the suburbs received 184.3 mm. plus 46 mm till afternoon.