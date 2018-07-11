  • search

Mumbai rains: Several long-distance trains cancelled, passengers stranded

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, July 11: Incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. However, no overnight rains were reported across the Mumbai city till the wee hours of Wednesday. Though water is said to be receding in several areas, roads and rail tracks were still water-logged, affecting hundreds of local commuters.

    Mumbai rains: Several long-distance trains cancelled, passengers stranded

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on standby. The megacity has received 90% of the total rain of the month of July.

    Meanwhile, train services on three lines have resumed between Bhayandar & Virar on restricted speed. Traffic on Dn fast line between Bhayandar & Virar will resume once the water recedes to safe levels.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Thursday. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 165.8 mm rains whereas the suburbs received 184.3 mm. plus 46 mm till afternoon.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    heavy rains mumbai indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue